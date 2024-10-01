Here's Why You Should Add DuPont Stock to Your Portfolio Now

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s DD shares have gained 12% over the past three months. It is expected to gain from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and the acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics.



We are positive about DD’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes DD stock an attractive investment option at the moment.

DuPont Stock Outperforms Industry

DD has outperformed the broader chemicals - diversified industry over the past year. The company’s shares have rallied 21.5% compared with a 6.1% rise of its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DD’s Earnings Estimates Northbound

Earnings estimates for DD have been going up over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has increased by 2.7%. The consensus estimate for 2025 has also been revised 3.1% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

DD’s Impressive Earnings Surprise History

DuPont has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 11.9%, on average.

Productivity, Innovation & Acquisition Aid DuPont Stock

DuPont remains focused on driving growth through innovation and new product development. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



The company, in August 2023, completed the buyout of leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. The acquisition strengthens DuPont’s existing position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. It is also in sync with its focus on high-growth, customer-driven innovation for the healthcare market.



The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments. The acquisition introduces complementary advanced technologies and capabilities, such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly and tool building.



DuPont is also benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions. The benefits of its structural cost actions are expected to be realized in 2024. DD also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of cost inflation. These actions are likely to support its results. DuPont is also executing additional restructuring actions and expects annualized cost savings of $150 million from these measures with nearly $115 million anticipated in 2024.



DuPont, in May 2024, announced a strategic plan to separate into three distinct, publicly traded companies to unlock value for shareholders and enhance operational focus. The proposed separations of the Electronics and Water businesses will be executed in a tax-free manner for DuPont shareholders, resulting in New DuPont, Electronics and Water as independent entities. Each company will benefit from increased agility and focus within their respective industries while maintaining strong balance sheets and attractive financial profiles. All three resulting companies are anticipated to have strong balance sheets and sufficient capitalization to pursue future growth opportunities.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Stock Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN. While IAMGOLD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Eldorado Gold and Hawkins carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings has increased by 45.4% in the past 60 days. IAG beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 200%. Its shares have shot up roughly 160% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 145.6%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 106% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied around 112% in the past year.

