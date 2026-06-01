Here's Why You Should Add Duke Energy Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Duke Energy’s DUK systemic investments to modernize infrastructure and expand its renewable generation portfolio are likely to further enhance the reliability of its operations. Given its growth opportunities, the company makes for a solid investment option in the Utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

DUK’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 earnings per share is pinned at $6.71, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 sales is pinned at $33.61 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



DUK has a positive earnings surprise history. Its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 4.06%, on average.

DUK’s Solvency

The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 2.62. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

DUK’s Dividend Yield

Duke Energy has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Currently, its dividend yield is 3.47%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 0.99%.

DUK’s Systematic Investments

Duke Energy is focused on growing and modernizing its operations through investments in infrastructure, cleaner energy and grid improvements. The company plans to invest around $103 billion during the 2026-2030 period, which is expected to support regulated rate base growth and long-term earnings growth. It also maintained its 2026 capital expenditure target of about $17.75 billion.



As part of its clean energy plans, Duke Energy is increasing investments in solar, battery storage and wind projects, while reducing dependence on coal-based generation. The company also plans to add nearly 14 GW of power generation capacity by 2031 through a mix of natural gas, renewable energy and grid upgrades. To ensure timely execution, Duke Energy has secured gas turbines and project contracts to support construction and improve reliability.

DUK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has lost 3.7% compared with the industry’s 4% decline.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Consolidated Edison ED, PG&E PCG and Atmos Energy ATO. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ED’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.8%.



PCG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.9%. The consensus estimate for PCG’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 10%.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.3%.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.