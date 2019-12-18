Here's Why You Should Add DexCom (DXCM) to Your Portfolio
DexCom, Inc. DXCM is likely to gain from solid third-quarter 2019 results and a raised view.
Shares of this company have rallied 89.6% compared with the industry’s 17.8% rise in a year’s time. The current level also compares favorably with the S&P 500 index’s 15.7% gain over the same time frame.
This $19.44-billion medical device company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DexCom’s earnings are expected to grow 31.48% in the fourth quarter. Also, the company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 189.7%, on average.
The stock also has a Growth Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, are better picks than most.
Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are working in favor of the company right now.
Q3 Results & Guidance
In the recently-reported third quarter, DexCom reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 65 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by a huge mark. Moreover, the bottom line skyrocketed 261.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues surged 48.6% to $396.3 million on a year-over-year basis and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%.
Per management, rising volumes across all channels, strong new patient additions and increasing global awareness of the benefits of real-time CGM contributed to the upside.
Geographically, U.S. revenues shot up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis to $308.8 million, while international revenues improved 36.1% year over year to $87.5 million.
Reflective of this, DexCom issued a solid guidance for 2019.
Notably, revenues are expected in the range of $1.43-$1.45 billion, up from the previously guided range of $1.33-$1.38 billion. Gross profit margin is projected at around 63% compared with the prior estimated range of 64% to 65% of net revenues.
Adjusted operating margin is projected to be about 9% of net revenues versus the previous projection of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated at 19.5%, compared with the prior estimate of 18.5%.
DexCom, Inc. Price and Consensus
DexCom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DexCom, Inc. Quote
Which Way Are Estimates Headed?
For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, indicating an improvement of 40.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For adjusted EPS, the same stands at $1.42 per share, suggesting a massive upside of 373.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
