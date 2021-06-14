Here's Why You Should Add Deere (DE) to Your Portfolio Now

Deere & Company DE is gaining from solid fundamentals in the farm sector on the back of higher agricultural commodity prices and improving demand in the construction sector. Focus on incorporating advanced technologies and features in its products, and intensifying investments in precision agriculture will drive growth for the company.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A.

Let’s take a look into the factors that make this stock an attractive choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of Deere have soared 119.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 113.7%. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 40.6% rise over the same period.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere for fiscal 2021 has increased around 11%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2022 has also been revised 11% upward over the same time frame.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Deere has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.9%.

Healthy Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for fiscal 2021 for Deere is currently pegged at $17.69, suggesting year-over-year growth of 104%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register an improvement of 14.7% in fiscal 2022 to $20.30.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE)

Deere’s ROE of 33.3%, as compared with the industry average of 26%, highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds.

Growth Drivers in Place

Improving farm income driven by recovering agricultural commodity prices has led farmers to resume investing in new equipment and replacing their aging fleets. While government support is expected to decrease this year, principal crop cash receipts in the United States are expected to increase 30% gaining from higher commodity prices. Further, U.S customer sentiment has gone up over the last few quarters with elevated exports to China.

Given the positive environmental backdrop, Deere has witnessed robust order activity, which poises it well for an improved performance in this fiscal and the next. Deere raised its net income guidance for fiscal 2021 to a range of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion from the prior $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion. The mid-point of the new range suggests year-over-year improvement of 100%.

Deere has also been witnessing improvement in the Construction & Forestry segment. Backed by strength in the housing market as well in non-residential sector, it expects North American construction equipment industry sales to be up between 15% and 20%, while sales of compact construction equipment are expected to be up between 20% and 25% in fiscal 2021.

The company is assessing cost structure by reviewing organization efficiency and footprint assessment, which in turn will help improve margins. It has implemented actions to strengthen its financial position and preserve liquidity.

Deere remains well-poised for growth over the long term, backed by steady investments in new products and geographies. The company will benefit from concerted focus on launching products with advanced technologies and features, which provides it a competitive edge. The company remains focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process. Their growing reliance on advanced technology to run their complex operations smoothly will continue to fuel its revenues.

