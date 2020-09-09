Here's Why You Should Add DaVita (DVA) to Your Portfolio Now

DaVita, Inc. DVA is gaining on its Kidney Care segment and overseas growth.

The company, with a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, is a leading provider of dialysis services to the healthcare industry. The company’s earnings are expected to improve 5.8% over the next year. Also, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 37.9% compared with the 2.3% growth of its industry.

Let’s delve deeper into the factors working in favor of the company.

DaVita Kidney Care: DaVita Kidney Care, DaVita’s major revenue-generating segment, specializes in a broad array of dialysis services, thereby significantly contributing to the topline.

DaVita Kidney Care focuses on setting worldwide standards for clinical, social and operational practices in kidney care. In May 2020, DaVita launched the DaVita Venture Group (“DVG”), through which it plans to accelerate efforts to develop and deploy solutions aimed at improving the health care and quality of life for patients with kidney disease and related chronic conditions.

Through the second quarter of 2020, DaVita Kidney Care segment continued delivering strong performance beginning with the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) all the way through End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and transplant.

Acquisition of Dialysis Centers: Acquiring dialysis centers and businesses that own and operate dialysis centers as well as other ancillary services is DaVita’s preferred business strategy. This has helped boost the company’s top line to a large extent.

During the second quarter, DaVita opened a total of 28 new dialysis centers and acquired one in the country. It also took over three dialysis centers and opened two outside the United States.





Overseas Growth: DaVita is steadily expanding in international markets. In the past few years, the company has strengthened its position in the emerging and developing markets of Brazil, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Saudi Arabia through strategic alliances as well as acquisitions of dialysis centers.

These are expected to help DaVita deliver more efficient patient care. Currently, DaVita is seeking to expand in major European and Asian countries via acquisitions and partnerships.

Estimates Trend

The company is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2020 earnings. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same has risen to $6.75 per share from $6.13 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, suggesting a 1.14% rise from the year-ago reported number.

