Here's Why You Should Add CW Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Curtiss-Wright’s CW robust presence in the aerospace market, solid liquidity and low debt are strong positives. Given its growth prospects, CW makes for a solid investment option in the Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of CW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $15.16, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.6%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 sales is $3.77 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.9%.



CW’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.2%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.81% in the last four quarters.

CW Stock’s Debt Position

Currently, the company’s total debt-to-capital is 26.68%, better than the industry’s average of 41.35%.



CW’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 16.20. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

CW’s Liquidity

CW’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.52. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Curtiss-Wright’s Expanding Clean Energy and Defense Outlook

Curtiss-Wright is set to benefit from the global shift toward cleaner energy, especially nuclear power, as countries work to cut emissions and meet rising electricity demand. The company plays a critical role in new-build nuclear reactor projects by supplying reactor coolant pumps, as well as a variety of ancillary plant products and services for the Generation III+ Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. The long-term growth opportunities for the company remain solid in this market, backed by new AP1000 orders, with the potential for 20-25 reactors to be built in Central and Eastern Europe. Both Poland and Bulgaria are expected to begin production before the end of the decade. The company is also exploring opportunities in the United States.



At the same time, strong demand in defense and aerospace is supporting the company’s long-term outlook. Higher U.S. funding for submarine programs and broader increases in global defense budgets are driving growth in its Naval & Power segment. Improving air traffic and rising production needs are also boosting demand for Curtiss-Wright’s components in the commercial aerospace market. With steady cash generation, a solid balance sheet and ongoing shareholder returns, the company remains well-positioned across its key end markets.

CW Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of CW have gained 67.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.8% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Heico HEI, Woodward WWD and Teledyne Technologies TDY. HEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WWD and TDY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heico delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.82% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $5.78 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 18%.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.97% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 35.6%.



Teledyne Technologies delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.69% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $24.01 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.2%.

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Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.