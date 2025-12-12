Here's Why You Should Add CW Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Curtiss-Wright’s CW robust presence in the aerospace market, solid liquidity and low debt are strong positives. Given its growth prospects, CW makes for a solid investment option in the Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of CW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $13.09, which indicates year-over-year growth of 20.1%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is $3.44 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 10.2%.



CW’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.5%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.75% in the last four quarters.

CW Stock’s Debt Position

Currently, the company’s total debt-to-capital is 27.7%, better than the industry’s average of 49.4%.



CW’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 14.92. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

CW’s Liquidity

CW’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 1.75. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Curtiss-Wright’s Expanding Clean Energy and Defense Outlook

Curtiss-Wright is set to benefit from the global shift toward cleaner energy, especially nuclear power, as countries work to cut emissions and meet rising electricity demand. The company supports major new-build projects through its reactor coolant pumps and AP1000-related technologies. Growth prospects remain strong with potential AP1000 orders in Europe and new opportunities in the United States. Its capabilities have further expanded with the acquisition of Ultra Energy, which strengthens Curtiss-Wright’s position in reactor protection and monitoring systems.



At the same time, strong demand in defense and aerospace is supporting the company’s long-term outlook. Higher U.S. funding for submarine programs and broader increases in global defense budgets are driving growth in its Naval & Power segment. Improving air traffic and rising production needs are also boosting demand for Curtiss-Wright’s components in the commercial aerospace market. With steady cash generation, a solid balance sheet and ongoing shareholder returns, the company remains well-positioned across its key end markets.

CW Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of CW have gained 9.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

