Here's Why You Should Add Curtiss-Wright to Your Portfolio

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a solid pick at the moment.



Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings per share is pegged at $7.19 on $2.52-billion revenues. The bottom and the top lines are expected to rise year over year, which indicates increase of 12.87% and 4.41%, respectively.



The consensus mark for 2020 earnings is pegged at $7.64 per share on revenues of $2.61 billion. While the bottom line suggests a 6.34% increase, the top line indicates 3.68% improvement on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.30%.



Price Movement & Surprise History





In the past six months, company’s shares have rallied 17% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.4%. The company’s average four-quarter positive earnings surprise is 8.40%.



Solid Backlog



Curtiss-Wright’s total backlog at the end of the third quarter was $2.2 billion, flat sequentially. New orders rose 10% year over year to $2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, courtesy of strong organic growth in naval defense and commercial aerospace orders. Such solid backlog trends indicate impressive revenue growth prospects for the company.



Rise in Global Trade Activity



Increasing trade activity globally has been fueling air traffic, which in turn, is boosting demand for commercial airplanes. Moreover, rising need for replacing aging fleet with new airplanes continues to be a key growth driver for the commercial aerospace market. Further, steady decline in oil prices lately has led to cheaper airfares for customers, thus boosting passenger growth.



Other Key Picks



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Heico Corporation HEI, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY and Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS. While Heico sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), other two hold a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth of Heico, Teledyne Technologies and Leidos Holdings is pegged at 11.30%, 7.50% and 7.50%, respectively.



Heico, Teledyne Technologies and Leidos Holdings delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 12.27%, 10.13% and 8.93% in the last four quarters, respectively.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.