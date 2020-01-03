Here's Why You Should Add CoreLogic (CLGX) to Your Portfolio

CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX is a consulting stock that has performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum, going forward. Therefore, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s check out what makes CoreLogic an attractive pick.

Share Price Performance

A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive 29.1% rally on the bourse in the past year.

Solid Rank & VGM Score

CoreLogic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

CoreLogic has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is currently pegged at $2.89, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.1%. The stock has long-term expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 11%.

Growth Factors

CoreLogic is investing in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships. It is building capabilities focused on data quality, structures and visualization, technology platforms, and automation techniques to strengthen its position across multiple verticals and geographies and increase margin expansion capabilities.

The company has a laser focus on operational excellence. It targets at least 30% adjusted EBITDA margin during 2020 through managing costs, consolidating facilities, simplifying the organization and automating certain activities.

Acquisitions have helped CoreLogic increase its market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. The company continues to explore acquisition opportunities that complement its strength and reduce risks. In 2018, CoreLogic acquired eTech Solutions, Breakaway Holdings, a la mode technologies and Symbility Solutions for total net cash of $219.6 million.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sectorare Advanced Disposal Services ADSW, The Western Union Company WU and Accenture ACN. While Advanced Disposal and Western Union sport a Zacks Rank #1, Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Advanced Disposal, Western Union and Accenture is 10%, 12.3% and 10.3%, respectively.

