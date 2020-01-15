Here's Why You Should Add Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison’s ED systematic capital investment plan and focus on reducing carbon footprint through renewable assets bode well.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this company an appropriate investment option at the moment.



Zacks Rank & Long-Term Price Movement



Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).





In the past five years, the company’s shares have rallied 27.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 13.5%.



Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2020 earnings is pegged at $4.53 per share on revenues of $13.11 billion. The bottom-line figure suggests 5% year-over-year increase. The same for the top line calls for a 3.13% rise on a year-on-year basis. The company’s long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2%.



Debt/Capital& Dividend Yield



The company’s current debt to capital ratio is pegged at 50.30% compared with the industry’s 51.70%.



Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.73% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.76% and the industry’s 2.75%.



Investment Plan



The company continues to follow a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development and maintain the reliability of its electric, gas and steam delivery systems. Notably, Consolidated Edison spent $5.25 billion during 2018. Going ahead, the company plans to spend around $12.1 billion for the 2019-2021 time frame.



Other Key Picks



A few top-ranked stocks from the same industry are The AES Corporation AES, Entergy Corporation ETR and Dominion Energy Inc D. The AES Corporation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while the other two stocks carry a Zack Rank of 2.



The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy have trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 4.68%, 4.79% and 0.10%, on average, respectively.



The long-term earnings growth rate for The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy is pegged at 9.11%, 7% and 4.80%, respectively.



