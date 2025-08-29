Here's Why You Should Add CLOV Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Clover Health Investments CLOV is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad product spectrum. The optimism, led by the solid membership growth, rising revenues, and sustained adjusted EBITDA profitability, was powered by its technology-first care model. However, elevated medical costs, IRA-related Part D uncertainties and execution risks in scaling Clover Assistant present near-term challenges.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 16.8% so far this year against the industry’s 25.8% gain. The S&P 500 Index has increased 10.1% in the same time frame.

Clover Health, a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurer leveraging its proprietary AI-powered platform, has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion. The company projects 200% earnings growth for the third quarter of 2025 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 83.33%.

Factors Favoring CLOV Stock

Membership and Revenue Growth: Clover reported a robust 32% year-over-year increase in Medicare Advantage membership, reaching more than 106,000 members, and a 34% rise in insurance revenues to $470 million for the second quarter. This momentum places the company well above industry growth averages. Clover emphasizes retention and quality of cohorts, expecting improved economics as new members mature into returning ones. With a 4-star payment year ahead in 2026, this growth trajectory provides both scale and financial tailwinds, enhancing the company’s ability to invest further in affordability and quality initiatives.

Differentiated Technology-First Model: At the heart of Clover’s strategy is its Clover Assistant (CA) platform, which drives early disease detection and care coordination. Clinical data show CA-linked providers delivered 15% fewer hospitalizations and 18% fewer re-admissions in COPD patients, underscoring measurable healthcare outcomes. The company also continues to expand CA’s reach beyond its own plan to health systems, ACOs and pharmacies. This ecosystem approach not only strengthens Clover’s core business but also creates additional revenue opportunities. With CMS pushing interoperability and data sharing, Clover’s AI-driven model is well-positioned to benefit from federal policy tailwinds.

Path to Sustained Profitability: In the first half of 2025, Clover achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $43 million and reduced its net loss to $12 million.Importantly, adjusted SG&A was 17% of revenues, down 280 basis points year over year, reflecting strong operating leverage despite significant membership growth. Management remains confident in maintaining $50-$70 million adjusted EBITDA for 2025 and sees stronger profitability in 2026, aided by star rating upgrades and operating efficiencies. This combination of scale, cost control, and improved quality metrics strengthens investor confidence in Clover’s ability to balance growth with profitability.

Key Challenges

Rising Medical Cost Trends and Part D Uncertainty: Despite strong growth, Clover faces headwinds from elevated Medicare Advantage cost trends, particularly in Part D drug utilization under the IRA’s new framework and supplemental benefits like dental. The insurance benefit expense ratio (BER) rose year over year to 88.4% from 76.1%, leading management to raise full-year BER guidance to 88.5-89.5%. While BER may decline in 2026, near-term variability in drug costs remains a significant risk that could pressure margins and test Clover’s cost-management model.

Competitive Pressures in Medicare Advantage: National insurers are scaling back PPO offerings due to cost challenges, but this may benefit as well as hurt Clover’s prospects. While it opens growth opportunities, it also means heightened competition in pricing and retention within core markets. Clover’s wide-network PPO strategy is differentiated but requires careful execution to sustain risks while managing utilization. Meanwhile, rising competition and aggressive repricing of products by rivals may pose challenges for Clover’s membership growth and profitability.

Estimate Trend

Clover is witnessing a declining estimate revision trend for 2025. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved south 1 cent to 10 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues and EPS is pegged at $475.4 million and 2 cents, respectively.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. Price

Clover Health Investments, Corp. price | Clover Health Investments, Corp. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.