Here's Why You Should Add Chubb (CB) Stock to Your Portfolio

Chubb Limited’s CB compelling portfolio, strong renewal retention, positive rate increases, strategic initiatives to fuel profitability and solid capital position make it a stock worth adding to one’s portfolio.



Being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and the largest publicly traded P&C insurer based on market capitalization, Chubb has a decent history of delivering positive surprises in the last six reported quarters.



This insurer has an impressive VGM Score of A. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.



The trailing 12 months ROE is 10.3%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 0.3% and 0.2% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 2.4% against the industry’s decline of 4.7%, the Finance sector’s decline of 18.5% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s decrease of 21.8%.



Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings stands at $14.96, implying an increase of 19.1% from the year-ago reported figure on 3.9% higher revenues of $43.6 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $16.58, implying an increase of 10.8% from the year-ago reported figure on 8.8% higher revenues of $47.4 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 10%.



It has a Growth Score of B.

Value Score

The stock carries an impressive Value Score of A. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a favorable Value Score, when combined with a solid Zacks Rank, are the best investment bets.

Growth Drivers

Solid commercial businesses, commercial P&C rate increases, improving underwriting margins, new business and strong renewal retention should continue to drive premiums. Chubb’s focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses, both domestic and international, with the traditional core package as well as specialty products bodes well for growth.



Chubb expects continued growth and margin improvement in 2022, as it capitalizes on favorable underwriting conditions for commercial P&C businesses globally.



The pending acquisition of the life and non-life insurance companies of Cigna Corporation in seven Asia-Pacific markets testifies Chubb’s efforts to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The addition of Cigna’s business will boost Chubb’s A&H business as well as expand its Asia-based life insurance presence. Upon closing, Chubb’s Asia-Pacific portfolio will increase to $7 billion in premiums from $4 billion at present. Chubb expects to realize in excess of $80 million of expense savings with one-time integration costs of about $100 million.



With an improving rate environment, a solid investment portfolio and positive operating cash flow, investment income should rise. Chubb estimates the quarterly run rate to be in the range of $915-925 million in 2022 and increase thereafter.



Chubb has a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities and has $1.6 billion remaining under its share buyback authorization.

Impressive Dividend History

Chubb has increased dividends for the last 29 years. The dividend yield is 1.6%, better than the industry average of 0.3%. The insurer will propose a dividend hike of 3.7%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance sector are W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and United Fire Group UFCS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



W.R. Berkley’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 27.08%. Year to date, W.R. Berkley stock has increased 21.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 7% and 5.1% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



American Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.72%. Year to date, shares of American Financial has dropped 3.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 9.8% and 6.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



United Fire Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 270.83%. Year to date, the insurer has rallied 36.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFGS’ 2022 earnings has moved 23.5% north in the past 30 days and implies a 46.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

