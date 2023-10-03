Here's Why You Should Add Chubb (CB) Stock to Portfolio Now

Chubb Limited’s CB compelling portfolio, strong renewal retention, positive rate increases, strategic initiatives to fuel profitability, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.



Being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance, and the largest publicly traded P&C insurer based on market capitalization, CB has a decent record of beating estimates. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one, the average being 3.36%. Earnings in the last five years grew 10.6%.



Return on equity was 13.6% in the trailing 12 months, better than the industry average of 6.7%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the last three months, the stock gained 7.3% versus the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $18.18 per share, indicating a 19.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.8% higher revenues of $48.3 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $19.86 per share, indicating a 9.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 6.4% higher revenues of $51.4 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 10%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 0.8% and 0.1% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.u

Business Tailwinds

Premiums should continue benefiting from strong commercial businesses, commercial P&C rate increases, improving underwriting margins, new business and strong renewal retention. Chubb has an extensive local presence globally. Its several distribution agreements have expanded its network, thus boosting its market presence.



Chubb’s growth strategy includes an increased focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses (both domestic and international), along with enhancing the traditional core package and specialty products.



CB has been focused on expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition of the life and non-life insurance companies of Cigna Corporation in seven Asia Pacific markets testifies to this strategic effort. The addition of Cigna’s business will boost Chubb’s A&H business and expand its Asia life insurance presence.



With an improving rate environment, a solid investment portfolio and a positive operating cash flow, investment income is poised to grow. Chubb estimates investment income to be $1.27 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and increase in the subsequent future quarters.



Chubb’s strong capital position with cash generation capabilities helped it increase dividends for the last 30 years. The dividend yield is 1.6%, better than the industry average of 0.3%. CB has $5 billion remaining under its share buyback authorization.



CB has a Value Score of A. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer better returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are ProAssurance Corporation PRA, Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF. ProAssurance currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, and Axis Capital and Cincinnati Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ProAssurance has a decent record of beating earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missing in two. PRA has gained 4.6% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 83 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 143.5%.



Axis Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 9.75%. Year to date, AXS has gained 3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $8.41 and $9.31, indicating year-over-year increases of 44.7% and 10.7%, respectively.



Cincinnati Financial has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 25.25%. Year to date, CINF has lost 2.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $5 and $5.88, indicating year-over-year increases of 17.9% and 17.7%, respectively.

