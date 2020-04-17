Here's Why You Should Add Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s CPK focus on developing new transmission infrastructure projects, boosting propane business via acquisitions as well as combined heat and power projects bodes well.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Utility - Gas Distribution company an appropriate investment option.



Zacks Rank & Long-Term Price Performance



Chesapeake Utilities sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of the company have rallied 20% in the past three years against the industry’s decline of 12.9%.





Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is pegged at $4.01 per share on revenues of $627.70 million. The bottom-line figure suggests 9.56% year-over-year increase. The top line calls for a 7.65% rise on a year-on-year basis.



Debt-to-Capital



The debt-to-capital is a good indicator of a company’s financial position. The indicator shows how much debt is used to run the business. The company has a debt-to-capital of 44.49% compared with the industry’s 48.80%.



Return on Equity (ROE)



ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12 months for Chesapeake Utilities is 10.73% compared with the industry’s ROE of 9.05%.



Other Key Picks



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Dominion Energy Inc. D, Atmos Energy Corporation ATO and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN. All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Long-term earnings growth of Dominion Energy, Atmos Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities is pegged at 4.70%, 7.20% and 6.90 %, respectively.



Dominion Energy and Atmos Energy have a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1.08% and 1.91%, on average, respectively. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported positive earning surprise of 11.11% in the last reported quarter.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.