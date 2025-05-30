Here's Why You Should Add Cencora Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Cencora, Inc. COR is well-poised for growth on the back of a robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. However, intense competition is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 29.4% so far this year against the industry’s 4.7% decline. The S&P 500 Index has decreased 0.3% in the same time frame.

Cencora is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical service companies. It is focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion.

COR’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 12.8% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving COR’s Growth?

Strong performance in its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, particularly in specialty products and GLP-1 medications, is likely to continue to drive growth in 2025. COR and its peers are expanding into the high-margin sector as demand for medicines treating complex conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and cancer, continues to grow. The company posted robust second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 (up 16.3% year over year) and revenues of $75.45 billion (up 10.3%).

Internationally, revenues rose 5.7% at constant currency, supported by the European and Canadian markets. However, the International segment’s operating income declined due to lower operating income at COR’s global specialty logistics business, partially offset by an increase in its European distribution business.

For fiscal 2025, adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $15.70-$15.95 (up from the previous projection of $15.25-$15.55), indicating growth of 14-16% from the prior-year level. The top line is projected to rise 8-10%. Revenues from the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and the International Healthcare Solutions business are estimated to increase 9-11% and 3-4%, respectively. Adjusted operating income is expected to improve 13.5-15.5% for fiscal 2025, up from the earlier guidance of 11.5-13.5%.

Cencora also acquired Retina Consultants of America earlier this year, expanding its specialty capabilities beyond oncology. This acquisition complements COR’s pharmaceutical-centric strategy, strengthens its Management Services Organization portfolio and positions it well in the growing retina and ophthalmology market.

Meanwhile, Cencora’s focus on specialty pharmaceuticals remains a significant growth driver. Increasing demand for GLP-1 products and specialty distribution to physicians and health systems support strong revenue momentum. Investments in distribution infrastructure and technology improve logistics support and temperature-sensitive product handling and enhance compliance with regulatory standards.

Investments in automation and continuity within COR’s European and Canadian businesses ensure resilience and scalability in international markets. Renewed collaborations with Express Scripts and Walgreens strengthen core distribution capabilities and align resources to meet customer needs effectively.

What’s Hurting COR Stock?

Cencora operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related healthcare services market. The generic industry is facing the consolidation of customers and manufacturers, global competitors and regulatory challenges.

Higher sales of low-margin GLP-1 products and declining COVID-related revenues compress profit margins. Changes in U.S. healthcare policy, particularly Medicare Part B and D reimbursement reforms, could adversely impact profitability. A goodwill impairment on PharmaLex reflects underperformance in outsourced pharma services due to market pressures.

Increasing competition in specialty and biosimilar markets may challenge market share and pricing strategies.

Cencora, Inc. Price

Estimate Trend

COR has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2025. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $15.28 to $15.36 per share.

The consensus mark for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $74.64 billion, indicating a 9.1% improvement from the year-ago reported actuals. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $4.07, implying year-over-year growth of 7.1%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are GENEDX HOLDINGS WGS, CVS Health CVS and CoDiagnostics CODX.

GENEDX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 336% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WGS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 145.82%. WGS’ shares have lost 6.1% so far this year.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 12.2% for 2025.

CVS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 18.08%. CVS’ shares have risen 42% year to date.

CoDiagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 45.2% for 2025.

CODX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.72%. Its shares have lost 61.6% so far this year.

