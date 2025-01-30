Here's Why You Should Add Cencora Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Cencora, Inc. COR is well-poised for growth on the back of robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. However, intense competition is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 10.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 11% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 12.3% in the same time frame.

Cencora is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical service companies. It is focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion.



COR’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 10.4% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.97%.

What’s Driving COR’s Growth?

Cencora reported robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 (up 17% year over year) and revenues of $79.05 billion (up 15%). Strong performance in its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, particularly in specialty products and GLP-1 medications, drove the growth.

Internationally, revenues rose 6% despite currency challenges, supported by the European and Canadian markets. However, the International segment’s operating income slightly declined due to higher technology expenses.

For fiscal 2025, adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $14.80-$15.10, indicating growth of 8-10% from the prior-year level. The top line is projected to rise 7-9%. Revenues from the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and the International Healthcare solutions business are estimated to increase 7-9%. Adjusted operating income is expected to improve 5-6.5%.

Cencora also acquired Retina Consultants of America earlier this month, expanding its specialty capabilities beyond oncology. This acquisition complements COR’s pharmaceutical-centric strategy, strengthens its Management Services Organization portfolio and positions it well in the growing retina and ophthalmology market.

Meanwhile, Cencora’s focus on specialty pharmaceuticals remains a significant growth driver. Increasing demand for GLP-1 products and specialty distribution to physicians and health systems support strong revenue momentum. Investments in distribution infrastructure and technology improve logistics support, temperature-sensitive product handling and enhance compliance with regulatory standards.

Investments in automation and continuity within COR’s European and Canadian businesses ensure resilience and scalability in international markets. Renewed collaborations with Express Scripts and Walgreens strengthen core distribution capabilities and align resources to meet customer needs effectively.

What’s Hurting COR Stock?

Cencora operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related healthcare services market. The generic industry is facing consolidation of customers and manufacturers, global competitors and regulatory challenges.

Higher sales of low-margin GLP-1 products and declining COVID-related revenues compress profit margins. Changes in U.S. healthcare policy, particularly Medicare Part B and D reimbursement reforms, could adversely impact profitability. A $418-million goodwill impairment on PharmaLex reflects underperformance in outsourced pharma services due to market pressures.

Increasing competition in specialty and biosimilar markets may challenge market share and pricing strategies.

Estimate Trend

COR has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2025. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $14.93 to $15.14 per share.

The consensus mark for first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $78.14 billion, indicating an 8.1% improvement from the year-ago reported actuals. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $3.51, implying year-over-year growth of 7%.

