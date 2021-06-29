Here's Why You Should Add Celanese (CE) to Your Portfolio

Celanese Corporation’s CE shares have popped around 16% over the past six months. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let’s take a look into the factors that make this leading chemical and specialty materials maker an intriguing choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of Celanese, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, have rallied 74% over the past year against the 14.7% decline of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 42.3% rise over the same period.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celanese for the current year has increased around 19.1%. The consensus estimate for 2022 has also been revised 8.3% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Celanese has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 17.8%, on average.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12-months for Celanese is 30.2%, above the industry’s level of 11.2%.

Upbeat Prospects

Celanese is gaining from its productivity actions, investments in high-return organic projects and strategic acquisitions. The company is also seeing a recovery in demand across most of its end markets. It is witnessing higher demand in automotive, industrial and electronics applications.



The company remains committed to execute its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. It achieved gross savings of $214 million from its productivity actions in 2020. Productivity actions are also expected to support to its margins in 2021.



Moreover, Celanese continues to actively pursue acquisitions, which are providing it opportunities for additional growth, investment and synergies. The acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are expected to contribute to earnings expansion in the company's Engineered Materials segment. The Elotex acquisition also strengthened the company’s position in the vinyl acetate ethylene emulsions space. The buyout is expected to contribute to volumes in the Acetyl Chain segment.



Celanese also continues to generate strong cash flows, lower debt levels and remains focused on returning value to its shareholders. The company, in January 2021, raised its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to 68 cents a share. Celanese also generated operating cash flow of $116 million in the first quarter. It also returned $328 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote

