Here's Why You Should Add Black Hills (BKH) in Your Portfolio

Zacks Rank & Long-Term Price Performance



Black Hills currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).





The company’s shares have gained 31.3% in the past three years compared with the industry’s rise of 25.7%.



Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Black Hills’s 2020 earnings is pegged at $3.71 per share on revenues of $1.91 billion. The bottom-line projection suggests an increase of 14.86% on a year-over-year basis. The same for the top line calls for a 7.50% rise year on year.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 3.90%.



Systematic Investments



The company expects to spend $2.9 billion capital through 2019-2023 time period. It plans to invest $623 million in 2020, $543 million in 2021, $475 million in 2022 and $467 million in 2023. The plan primarily focuses on projects and initiatives that maintain safety and reliability as well as drive customer growth.



Dividend Yield



The company has been paying out dividend to its shareholders on a continuous basis. It has increased 12 cents dividend in both 2018 and 2019 which reflects 49 consecutive years of dividend payment. The company’s targeted annual payout ratio is 50-60% of earnings. Currently, Black Hills has a dividend yield of 2.64% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.73%.



