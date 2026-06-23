Here's Why You Should Add ATI Stock to Your Portfolio Now

ATI Inc. ATI shares have surged 142.6% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s rise of 18.4%. It has been benefiting from robust demands in key sectors and growth actions led by strategic investments toward building differentiated nickel capability through upgrading specific equipment or processes amid a challenging macro environment fueled by geopolitical tensions.

We are positive about ATI’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio, as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



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Let's see what makes ATI stock an attractive investment option at the moment.

Positive Analyst Sentiment for ATI Stock

Earnings estimates for ATI have been going up over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 has increased by 40.7%. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2026 has also been revised 5.2% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

ATI’s Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.35, suggesting a 34.3% increase from the previous year’s tally. Earnings are projected to increase by 37.8% in the second quarter of 2026.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 8.6%.

ATI Rides on Aerospace Demand Surge and Strategic CapEx

ATI continues to benefit from strong demand across its key aerospace, defense and specialty energy markets. The ongoing production ramp in both narrow-body and wide-body commercial aircraft, coupled with growing adoption of next-generation jet engines, is driving increased demand for the company’s proprietary alloys, forgings and specialty materials. ATI is also benefiting from higher content per engine as advanced engine platforms require greater use of nickel-based superalloys and specialty materials.

Rising government spending across naval, air, missile and ground-based military programs continues to support demand for ATI’s titanium and advanced alloy products used in critical defense applications. The company is also seeing growing opportunities in its specialty energy business as investments in nuclear power and gas turbine infrastructure increase to meet rising electricity demand, particularly from AI-driven data centers.

The company is reinforcing its growth targets through investments in the expansion of its differentiated nickel alloy capabilities, including upgrades to its nickel melt system and new vacuum induction melting capacity. These projects are focused on high margins and are partially supported by customer co-funding, reducing execution risk.

At the same time, ATI continues to generate healthy free cash flow and strengthen its balance sheet. It sees an adjusted free cash flow outlook of $465-$525 million for 2026. Its disciplined capital allocation strategy, debt reduction efforts and share repurchase programs provide additional support to shareholder value creation while positioning the company to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 160.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 11.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.