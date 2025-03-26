Here's Why You Should Add Aptiv Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Aptiv PLC APTV stock has gained 7% in the past three months, and we believe that it has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes APTV an Attractive Pick?

Solid Rank: APTV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition.

Aptiv PLC Price

Aptiv PLC price | Aptiv PLC Quote

Northward Estimate Revisions: Eight estimates for 2025 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV’s 2025 earnings has moved up 6.1% in the past 60 days.

Strong Growth Prospects: The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 15.2%. Its 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to improve 16.9% and 13.8%, respectively, year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: APTV has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 9.9%.

Growth Factors: Aptiv is exposed to the lucrative connected cars market. With security becoming a key selling point for connected cars, automakers are increasingly seeking related technologies. This is one of the reasons behind the quick advancement of the driver-assistance system market. Demand for personalization, infotainment connectivity and convenience are increasing rapidly. Added features require more wiring inside vehicles. We believe that with excellent system integration expertise, Aptiv is well-positioned to leverage the growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the automotive sector.

The company’s "smart architecture" provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share. Decreasing environmental impact and increasing fuel economy are the key industry trends, and OEMs have increased their search for better engine management and lower power consumption. Aptiv intends to take advantage of this trend as its “smart architecture” reduces wiring requirements in cars, helping them become fuel-efficient and add features.

The 2023 acquisition of Höhle has strengthened the company's Signal and Power Solutions segment. The 2022 acquisition of Wind River expanded Aptiv’s position in the automotive software solutions market.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks are AppLovin APP and Climb Global Solutions, Inc. CLMB, each flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average.

Climb Global Solutions has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%. CLMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.3%, on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.