Here's Why You Should Add ANIX Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Anixa Biosciences ANIX has built a diversified oncology pipeline centered on two innovative platforms, cancer vaccines and cell-based immunotherapies. The company's lead programs include a breast cancer vaccine, an ovarian cancer vaccine, and a novel CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer. ANIX is expanding its vaccine platform into lung, colon and prostate cancers, broadening its future market opportunity.

Anixa offers investors exposure to multiple programs targeting several major cancer indications, reducing single-asset development risk while generating numerous value-creating clinical milestones.

A key strength of Anixa’s strategy is its partnerships with leading cancer research institutions, leveraging expertise from the Moffitt Cancer Center for its ovarian cancer CAR-T program and the Cleveland Clinic for its cancer vaccine platform.

Over the past three months, ANIX shares have risen 4.2% compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth.



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Pipeline Progress Fuels Anixa’s Growth Outlook

Anixa intends to advance its breast cancer vaccine program following the positive phase I data, where the vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and generated immune responses in 74% of participants. The company partnered with Cytovance Biologics in April to manufacture clinical materials for the planned phase II study. Per management, the partnership marks a significant operational milestone in supporting manufacturing and clinical supply needs for the upcoming development activities.

Another important growth driver is Anixa's ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy, known as lira-cel. It is the company's follicle-stimulating hormone receptor-targeted CAR-T therapy for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer. The ongoing phase I study has shown encouraging safety data, with the company successfully escalating doses with no dose-limiting toxicities to date. Management has also highlighted positive survival observations and preliminary signs of clinical activity, which could support further development.

In June, Anixa received a notice of allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a patent covering its ovarian cancer vaccine technology, strengthening the program’s intellectual property protection.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Price and Consensus

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC price-consensus-chart | ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Quote

ANIX's Zacks Rank & Estimates

Anixa currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Anixa have narrowed from 36 cents to 31 cents and the same for 2027 has narrowed from 38 cents to 31 cents.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 88 cents to 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 13.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin Corporation have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Amarin Corporation’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 119% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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