Here's Why You Should Add American Financial (AFG) to Your Kitty

American Financial Group, Inc.’s AFG business opportunities, higher retentions in the renewal business and effective capital deployment along with improved guidance make it a good investment choice.

Earnings Surprise History

American Financial has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in the last six quarters.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 3.3% and 8.2% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the AFG stock.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

American Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 24.1% outperforming the industry’s growth of 17.4%.



Return on Equity (ROE)

American Financial’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 17.6%, better than the industry average of 5.9%. The same expanded 520 basis points year over year. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Banking on solid performances across Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial lines of business, the Property and Casualty Insurance business of American Financial should continue to gain.



The Property and Casualty Insurance segment of American Financial should benefit from business opportunities, growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, rate increases, and higher retentions in renewal business, which boost premium growth.



American Financial is actively involved in start-ups, small-to-medium-sized acquisitions, and product launches. The insurer acquired Verikai, an insurance technology company, in January 2022. AFG expects artificial intelligence and machine learning to continue to enhance its insurance operations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $10.50, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5%.

Impressive Dividend History

The property and casualty insurer has a solid record of increasing dividends for 17 straight years and has paid out 18 special dividends in 11 years. Its dividend yield of 1.5% surpassed the industry average of 0.3%.

Upbeat Guidance

Net written premiums in the Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment are expected to be 8-12% higher than the $5.6 billion reported in 2021.



AFG continues to expect net written premiums to grow 8-12% at Property & Transportation.



Net written premiums at Specialty Casualty are expected to grow 6-10%. Net written premiums at Specialty Financial Group are expected to grow 8-12%.



The P&C insurer expects the 2022 combined ratio between 85% and 87% for the Specialty Property and Casualty Group. For Property and Transportation Group, it is expected to be 87-91%. For Specialty Casualty, the combined ratio is expected between 80% and 84%.



American Financial expects continued strong renewal pricing in E&S, excess liability and several other longer-tail liability businesses and continued calendar year profitability in workers' compensation businesses overall. For Specialty Financial, the combined ratio is projected to be 84-88%.

