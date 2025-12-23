Here's Why You Should Add Ameren to Your Portfolio Right Now

Ameren Corporation AEE gains from continuing capital Investments, cost management and a focus on producing more electricity from clean sources. The company is boosting its long-term growth by investing heavily in clean energy infrastructure, including large-scale wind and solar projects.



Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Projection & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved up 0.80% in the past 60 days to $5.01 per share. Revenue estimates for 2025 of $9.08 billion imply year-over-year growth of 19.12%.



Ameren has missed earnings estimates in two quarters of the last four reported quarters and has beaten the same in the other two quarters, resulting in an average positive earnings surprise 0.22%.

Stable Investments

Ameren has invested $3.09 billion in the first nine months of 2025 to strengthen its infrastructure and improve customer service. AEE plans to invest $26.3 billion between 2025 and 2029.



The company will benefit from the decline in interest rate to 3.50-3.75%, which will lower capital servicing expenses and boost margins.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE indicates how efficiently a company is utilizing shareholders’ funds in the business to generate returns. At present, AEE’s ROE is 10.29%, higher than the industry average of 9.60%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more effectively than its industry peers.

Dividend

Ameren has a dividend yield of 2.88% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.39%. In February 2025, Ameren increased its quarterly dividend 6% and thus rewarded its shareholders with an increasing dividend rate for the past 12 consecutive years.

Price Performance

In one year, the stock has gained 10.9% compared with the industry’s 19.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are The AES Corporation AES, Dominion Energy, Inc. D and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rates of The AES Corporation, Dominion Energy and NiSource are projected at 11.17%, 10.26% and 7.93%, respectively. The AES Corporation, Dominion Energy and NiSource delivered earnings surprises of 14.68%, 12.72%, and 3.23%, respectively, on average, in the last four quarters.



The dividend yields for The AES Corporation, Dominion Energy and NiSource are projected at 5.20%, 4.49%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.