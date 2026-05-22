Here's Why You Should Add Altimmune Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Altimmune ALT, a late clinical-stage biotech, is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases. Its lead pipeline candidate, pemvidutide, is a balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist and has a differentiated mechanism of action with a “pipeline in a product” potential for the treatment of liver diseases. Altimmune is positioning itself as a differentiated player with the potential to compete in large commercial indications such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), alcohol use disorder ("AUD") and alcohol-associated liver disease ("ALD").

Year to date, shares of Altimmune have lost 18.9% compared with the industry’s 6.5% decline.



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Strong Momentum in the Multi-Billion-Dollar MASH Market

An important catalyst supporting investor enthusiasm is Altimmune’s expanding opportunity in the MASH market. The disease represents a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity with limited approved treatment options. The recent data from the phase IIb IMPACT study evaluating pemvidutide in MASH patients demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis at 24 weeks, sustained through 48 weeks. It also showed clear signs of reducing liver scarring by 48 weeks. Key markers of liver damage and inflammation continued to improve over time, showing steady progress with the added benefit of weight loss.

The candidate’s relatively simple dosing profile may also support better patient adherence compared with more complex injectable regimens.

Altimmune recently announced alignment with the FDA on key parameters for a late-stage MASH program and plans to initiate a global phase III registrational PERFORMA study in the second half of 2026. The study will evaluate pemvidutide in MASH patients with moderate-to-severe fibrosis, with 52-week data expected in 2029.

Altimmune, Inc. Price and Consensus

Altimmune, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altimmune, Inc. Quote

Pemvidutide’s Expansion Beyond MASH

Beyond MASH, Altimmune is also evaluating pemvidutide in separate mid-stage studies for alcohol-related diseases like AUD and ALD. Top-line data from the mid-stage RECLAIM study evaluating pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with AUD is expected in the third quarter of 2026. Enrollment was completed ahead of schedule in November 2025.

Altimmune is also developing the candidate in the phase II RESTORE study in patients with ALD. Patient enrollment is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

The candidate holds Fast Track designations for the treatment of MASH and AUD, as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MASH.

ALT's Zacks Rank & Estimates

Altimmune currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past 30 days, estimates for ALT’s 2026 and 2027 loss per share have narrowed from $1.00 to 69 cents and from $1.00 to 73 cents, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 have improved from a loss of 39 cents to earnings of 11 cents per share. IMCR's shares have lost 13.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.10 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.47. INDV's shares have risen 4.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA's shares have gained 79.6% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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