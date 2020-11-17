Here's Why You Should Add Altice (ATUS) to Your Portfolio Now

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. ATUS have added 28.2% in the past six months compared with 39.2% growth of the industry. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







Altice is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. The Long Island City, NY-based company provides broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

Growth Drivers

Altice operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. The company offers news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.



Altice is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and deploy its home communications hub. It believes that the FTTH network will be more resilient with reduced maintenance requirements and lower power usage. Altice is building a fiber network to deliver broadband speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which underscores its investment in technology.



In July, Altice closed the previously announced acquisition of regional cable operator — Service Electric. With this buyout, Altice extended its footprint in neighboring communities in New Jersey to provide its broadband, video, mobile and news offerings to thousands of additional homes and businesses.



Altice has been accelerating the pace of its network rollouts. It is seeing strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of the rollout in new-build areas. Altice is also committed to footprint expansion to bring its best-in-class connectivity services to underserved communities.



The company introduced its triple-play fiber offering, delivering symmetrical broadband speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second as well as video and voice services over its FTTH network. Altice completed its cable DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade in the Optimum footprint.



At the end of third-quarter 2020, Altice covered more than 900,000 homes with FTTH technology. It remains positive on the future of its FTTH deployment initiatives and confident of delivering CAPEX and OPEX efficiencies following the completion of its FTTH build.

