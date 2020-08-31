Here's Why You Should Add Alleghany (Y) Stock to Portfolio

Alleghany Corporation Y is well-poised for growth, riding on solid underwriting and a sturdy financial position.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings has moved up 31.9% and 15.6%, respectively in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Alleghany has been delivering increasing net premiums earned since 2016 banking on solid operations at Insurance and Reinsurance. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe and RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should continue to drive results.



The company noted significant opportunity in excess & supply market and RSUI is well positioned to capitalize on the same. With the Reinsurance market firming up, the company identified opportunity in casualty lines with rate increases above claim trends. With a decent capitalized base, Alleghany is well-positioned to support its subsidiaries in taking advantage of growth opportunities.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer’s investment portfolio is prudently positioned with lower-than-average allocation to risk assets.



Alleghany boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Its debt to capital of 19.3% betters the industry average of 21.3%. The company exited the second quarter with $1.7 billion in cash balance.



Shares of Alleghany have lost 29.8% year to date compared with the industry's decline of 6.6%.





The stock is currently undervalued. Price to book of 0.95X is lower than the industry average of 1.32X. Also the stock carries an impressive Value Score of B. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 are the best investment bets.

