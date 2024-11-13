Here's Why You Should Add AAL Stock to Your Portfolio Now

American Airlines AAL continues to benefit from strong performance across key revenue segments. Due to the tailwinds, AAL shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring AAL Stock

Robust Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 23.8% quater-to-date, surpassing the industry’s 6.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Northward Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 122.2% over the past 60 days for the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2024, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 35.2% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Solid Zacks Rank: AAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which American Airlines belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14 (out of 249). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 6% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: American Airlines has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 124.4%.

Growth Factors: American Airlines' top line is bolstered by strong demand across key revenue segments. In the third quarter of 2024, managed business revenues grew 6% year over year, and premium revenues increased 8% year over year, with only a 3% capacity increase, highlighting the airline's ability to attract high-value customers. Loyalty revenues also saw a 5% year-over-year rise, with AAdvantage members contributing 72% of premium cabin revenues.

The company's robust expansion efforts are boosting its prospects as it continues to enhance its fleet and infrastructure. In the third quarter of 2024, American Airlines committed to purchasing 14 used Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled from 2024 through 2026. This move strengthens AAL’s fleet, allowing the airline to expand its capacity and improve operational efficiency.

The company has also secured agreements for 61 spare engines to be delivered starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, ensuring that it can maintain and optimize its fleet for future demand.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Ryanair RYAAY and SkyWest SKYW.

Ryanair currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. RYAAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.3% for the current year.

The company has an unimpressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, delivering an average miss of 31.05%. Shares of RYAAY have risen 2.6% in the past year.

SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and an expected earnings growth rate of 4.07% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 79.12%. Shares of SKYW have climbed 147.5% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.