Here's Why You Must Buy CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Right Now

CNA Financial Corporation’s CNA higher income from limited partnership, improved net earned premium and sufficient liquidity make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.41 and $4.73, indicating an increase of 14.8% and 7.4% from the year-ago reported figure, driven by 10.5% and 2.8% higher revenues of $11.62 billion and $11.94 billion, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 2.8% and 5.3% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

CNA Financial has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one, the average being 9.24%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CNA Financial currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past six months, the stock has gained 8%, outperforming the industry’s rise of 7.9%.



Return on Equity (ROE)

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s trailing 12-month ROE expanded 370 bps to 13.8%. The core ROE expanded 370 bps to 10.1% in the first nine months of 2023. ROE reflects the insurer’s efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

CNA Financial has a favorable VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum.



Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Business Tailwinds

CNA Financial remains well-poised to gain from a rise in new businesses, strong rate, lower net catastrophe losses, improved non-catastrophe current accident year underwriting results and higher net earned premium, which contribute to premium growth across its Specialty, Commercial and International segments.



Net investment income should gain from fixed-income securities and other investments, as well as a rise in income from limited partnership and common stock investments. Fixed income continues to benefit from favorable reinvestment yields and strong operating cash flows. CNA Financial’s fixed-income investment strategy with the highest allocations to diversified investment grade corporates, as well as highly rated municipal securities, should support investment results.



CNA has been able to maintain the underlying combined ratio below 95 for 13 straight quarters. Through targeted portfolio management strategies, the company made significant progress in successfully repositioning the portfolio underwritten via Lloyd’s syndicate in its effort to improve the overall underwriting results of its international operation.



The company has a solid balance sheet, with capital remaining above the target levels required for all ratings. Cash flow from P&C underwriting activities and fixed-income investments remained very strong, reflecting continued excellent underwriting and fixed-income results.



A robust balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. The current dividend yield of 3.9% is better than the industry average of 0.3%. On the back of a disciplined execution, denoted by strong underwriting results and confidence in future earnings performances, the company has hiked its dividend over the past couple of years.

Attractive Valuation

CNA shares are trading at a discount than the industry average. Its price-to-book value of 1.33X is lower than the industry average of 1.46X. Before the valuation expands, it is preferable to take a position in the stock.



CNA Financial has an impressive Value Score of A, reflecting an attractive valuation of the stock. Value stocks have a long history of showing superior returns.

