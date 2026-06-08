Here's Why You Must Add TransDigm Stock to Your Portfolio Now

TransDigm Group Inc. TDG is a producer, supplier and designer of highly engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems for use in commercial and military aircraft. Its rising earnings estimates, improving budget for defense, better solvency and strong liquidity offer a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an investment opportunity at the moment.

TDG’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s fiscal 2026 sales is pegged at $10.21 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 15.7%.



The consensus estimate for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2026 is pegged at $39.82, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.7%.



TransDigm Group’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 15.1%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.01% in the last four quarters.

TDG’s Solvency

TransDigm’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was 2.50. The strong TIE ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

TDG’s Liquidity

The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was 3.52, higher than the industry’s average of 2.36. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates TransDigm’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Improving Aftermarket Sales

The commercial aerospace industry is booming due to the steadily improving air traffic trend over the past year. This, in turn, has been benefiting TransDigm. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company continued to witness robust commercial air traffic demand, with both domestic and international revenue passenger kilometers reflecting strong growth trends. Consequently, the company’s commercial aftermarket sales witnessed a 14% year-over-year improvement in the fiscal second quarter of 2026.

TDG Stock Price Performance

In the past month, TDG shares have surged 3.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Woodward WWD, Heico HEI and Teledyne Technologies TDY. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.97% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 35.6%.



Heico delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.82% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $5.74 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.1%.



Teledyne Technologies delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.69% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $24.01 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.2%.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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