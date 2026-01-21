Here's Why You Must Add Sunrun Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Sunrun Inc. RUN focuses on consistent expansion of its residential solar and storage platform to better serve its customers. The company is also steadily growing its presence across multiple U.S. states. Given its strong growth and robust ROE, RUN makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Solar industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

RUN’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased a massive 130% to 3 cents per share in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s 2026 revenues stands at $2.70 billion, which indicates growth of 10.1%.



The company surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 501.89%.

RUN’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Sunrun’s ROE is 19.35% compared to its industry’s average of 11.48%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

Sunrun’s Leadership in the Residential Solar Industry

Sunrun is steadily expanding its residential solar and storage platform, growing both its installed and networked solar capacity through consistent customer additions. The company has deployed more than 217,000 battery systems, totaling 3.7 gigawatt-hours of Networked Storage Capacity. Focusing on solar-plus-storage solutions, Sunrun integrates batteries as a standard feature in new installations to increase customer value and support grid reliability.



With a presence across multiple U.S. states, Sunrun maintains a leadership position in the residential solar market. By leveraging long-term customer agreements, participating in grid-service programs like virtual power plants and utilizing its extensive installed asset base, the company is reinforcing its role as a leading distributed energy provider in the U.S. solar landscape.

RUN’s Liquidity Position

Sunrun’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 1.46. A current ratio greater than 1 shows that the company is capable of meeting its future short-term liabilities without difficulty.

RUN Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, Sunrun shares have surged 50.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.6%.



Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are TechnipFMC FTI, Enerflex Ltd. EFXT and CLSM Acquisition Corp. SPWR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FTI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $2.74, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 20.8%.



EFXT delivered an average earnings surprise of 181.63% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.18, which suggests an improvement of 13.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR’s 2026 sales stands at $550 million, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 78.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS is pegged at 6 cents, which implies year-over-year growth of 112.5%.

