Here's Why You Must Add Nordson (NDSN) to Your Portfolio Now

Nordson Corporation NDSN stands to gain from strength in its businesses, acquired assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy.



The currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player has a market capitalization of $11.7 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that make investments in NDSN a smart choice at the moment.



Business Strength: Nordson benefits from its presence in diverse end markets, allowing it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, robust demand across its industrial, medical and electronics end markets will likely aid NDSN. Also, a well-diversified business structure, product launches and a large customer base in various industries, including medical, appliances, packaging, electronics, aerospace, energy, chemical, defense, rigid container and others will likely act as tailwinds to the company. For third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022), NDSN expects adjusted earnings per share to be $2.40–$2.45 while revenues are predicted to be $640-$655 million.



Acquisition Benefits: Nordson’s acquisition of NDC Technologies in November 2021 expanded its test and inspection platform and boosted its position in the electronics end market. NDSN acquired vivaMOS Ltd. in September 2020. The buyout added vigor to its test and inspection capabilities. Also, NDSN strengthened its medical product lines by acquiring Fluortek, Inc. in June 2020.



Rewards to Shareholders: NDSN’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. It paid out dividends worth $59.3 million and repurchased shares worth $140.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022 (ended April 2022). Also, NDSN hiked its quarterly dividend 31% to 51 cents in August 2021. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Nordson had $253.8 million worth of shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Nordson Corporation Price and Consensus

Nordson Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nordson Corporation Quote

Northbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) earnings has been revised 3.1% upward.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Some other-top ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.4% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have rallied 5.4% in the past three months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently has a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 56.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 94% for 2022. The stock has increased 8.4% in the past three months.



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. ROLL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 7.2% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023). The stock has increased 2.5% in the past three months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.