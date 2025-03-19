Here's Why You Must Add HEICO Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

HEICO Corporation HEI, with rising earnings estimates, robust ROE, low debt and accretive acquisition, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

HEI: Growth Projections & Surprise History



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.28 billion, which implies a rise of 11% from the fiscal 2024 reported sales figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.59 billion, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 18.9%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.92% in the trailing four quarters.

HEI’s Return on Equity



Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, HEICO’s ROE is 15.60% compared to its industry’s average of 9.79%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

Debt Position of HEICO



Currently, HEICO’s total debt to capital is 38.18%, much better than the industry’s average of 53.48%.



HEI’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 6.1. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

HEI’s Liquidity



HEI’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 3.40, higher than the industry’s average of 1.74. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

HEI Expands Through Acquisitions



The company's strategic acquisitions have boosted its overall performance, supporting organic growth. Since 1990, the company has completed 103 acquisitions (as of December 2024).



In February 2025, Heico announced that its Flight Support Group had purchased a 90% share in Millennium International, LLC, a supplier of business jet avionics repair solutions that specialize in mission-critical repairs and maintenance for both next-generation and legacy avionics systems. This buyout is projected to strengthen HEICO’s position in the aviation aftermarket sector.

HEI Stock Price Performance



In the past three months, HEI shares have rallied 9.2% compared with its industry’s return of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider



A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Triumph Group, Inc. TGI, Mercury Systems MRCY and TransDigm Group Inc. TDG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



TGI delivered an average earnings surprise of 159.38% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 68 cents, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 1233.3%.



Mercury Systems’ long-term earnings growth rate is 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 39 cents, which implies an improvement of 156.5% from the fiscal 2024 reported figure.



TransDigm Group’s earnings growth rate is pegged at 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $37.21, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

