Here's Why You Must Add DRS Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, with a robust backlog, rising earnings estimates, efficient debt management and strong liquidity, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

DRS’ Growth Projections & Surprise History



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.9% to $1.09 per share in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leonardo DRS’ total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.5 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.4%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is 21.2%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.82% in the last four quarters.

Debt Position of DRS



Currently, Leonardo DRS’ total debt to capital is 12.92%, much better than the industry’s average of 53.99%.

DRS’ Liquidity



The company’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.94, higher than the industry’s average of 1.42. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Leonardo DRS’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

DRS’ Rising Backlog



DRS’ total backlog as of Dec. 31, 2024 increased 9.8% to $8.51 billion from the year-ago reported figure. Higher demand in airborne, naval and dismounted soldier sensing programs, as well as naval and land-based computing efforts within its Advanced Sensing and Computing segment, was the primary driver of the rise in the backlog.

DRS Stock Price Performance



In the past year, DRS shares have rallied 28.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 26%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider



A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are TransDigm Group Inc. TDG, Mercury Systems MRCY and FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



TransDigm Group’s earnings growth rate is pegged at 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for fiscal 2025 stands at $8.87 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



Mercury Systems’ long-term earnings growth rate is 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $881.1 million, which implies an improvement of 5.5% from the fiscal 2024 reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s 2025 EPS stands at $6.23 per share, which indicates growth of 2,046.9% from the previous year’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s total revenues for 2025 is pegged at $2.06 billion, which implies growth of 19% from the 2024 reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.