Here's Why You Must Add CMS Energy Stock to Your Portfolio Now

CMS Energy Corporation CMS, with its rising earnings estimates, strategic investments, robust ROE, better solvency and strong dividend history, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

CMS’ Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS Energy’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $3.60 per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ revenues for 2025 stands at $8.07 billion, which indicates growth of 7.4% from the 2024 reported figure.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last four quarters.

CMS’ Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CMS’ ROE is 12.02% compared with the industry’s 9.77%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

CMS’ Solvency

CMS Energy’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.5. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

Dividend History of CMS

CMS Energy has been increasing shareholder value by steadily paying dividends. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 54.25 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.17. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.02%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.38%.

CMS’ Systematic Investments

CMS Energy is making significant investments in infrastructure upgrades and clean energy generation to improve consumer reliability and resiliency. Over the 2025-2029 period, the company intends to invest $20 billion, of which $14.8 billion will be used to maintain and enhance its gas infrastructure and electric distribution systems, improve customer satisfaction, minimize energy waste on those systems and support clean energy transformation.

CMS Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, CMS shares have risen 7.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

