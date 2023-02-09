Here's Why You May Want to Redeem Your Starbucks Points Before Feb 13.

What happened

The Starbucks Rewards program will change on Monday, Feb. 13. At the end of 2022, the coffee chain revised its rewards program terms and conditions to reflect upcoming redemption changes. Starting next week, customers will need more points (stars) to earn some food and drink items.

On its website, Starbucks had the following to say about why these changes are happening. "Beginning February 13, 2023, there will be changes to Star Reward Redemption Tiers. We continually monitor the health of Starbucks Rewards and occasionally need to make changes to meet the changing needs of our members. This change allows us to improve the health of our program while making member favorites like iced coffee easier to earn."

Starbucks alerted members that it had revised its terms and conditions at the end of 2022. Many Starbucks regulars use the company's free rewards program to earn free food and drinks, and some members may not realize that these redemption changes will go into effect next week.

Starting on Feb. 13, the following redemptions will become more costly:

Hot coffee or hot tea: You'll need 100 stars instead of 50 stars to earn a free one of these drinks.

You'll need 100 stars instead of 50 stars to earn a free one of these drinks. Bakery item: You'll need 100 stars instead of 50 stars to earn a bakery item.

You'll need 100 stars instead of 50 stars to earn a bakery item. Hot breakfast item: You'll need 200 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a hot breakfast item.

You'll need 200 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a hot breakfast item. Handcrafted drinks: You'll need 200 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a free handcrafted drink.

You'll need 200 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a free handcrafted drink. Lunch sandwich, packaged protein box, or packaged salad: You'll need 300 stars instead of 200 stars to earn one of these items.

Some redemption changes are a win and allow members to earn some items with fewer stars. Rewards members will be able to earn these items faster when the changes begin:

Iced coffee and iced tea (excluding cold brew beverages and iced tea lemonades): You'll need 100 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a free iced coffee or iced tea.

You'll need 100 stars instead of 150 stars to earn a free iced coffee or iced tea. Select merchandise items: Select merchandise will now cost 100 stars instead of 200 stars.

Select merchandise will now cost 100 stars instead of 200 stars. Packaged coffee item: You'll need 300 stars instead of 400 stars to earn a packaged coffee item.

Starbucks Rewards members should know about these changes and decide how to best use their stars. It may be worthwhile to redeem your accumulated stars before Feb 13. for maximum value. If you typically use your stars for any items that will soon cost more, now is the time to redeem them.

Using restaurant and eatery rewards programs is smart, especially if you're working on important personal finance goals. Earning free products is a win for your wallet.

But it's essential to keep up to date on loyalty program changes because they can be updated at any time. It's also best to redeem your points soon after you earn them. If you let them sit unused, they may become less valuable. Redeeming your rewards right away can ensure that you get the most value out of them.

