Here's Why You May Invest in CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP is rapidly leveraging its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to make therapies for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, cancer, diabetes and other diseases. Currently, this Switzerland-based company has no marketed drug in its portfolio.

CRISPR Therapeutics, in partnership with large biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, has developed its lead pipeline candidate, exa-cel — an investigational ex-vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

Here are some reasons why investors should consider betting on CRISPR Therapeutics stock.

Good Rank, Rising Share Price and Estimates: CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The bottom line estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics has narrowed from a loss of $5.11 per share to a loss of $4.83 per share for 2023 over the past 60 days. For 2024, the estimate has narrowed from a loss of $6.64 per share to a loss of $6.45 per share over the past 60 days.

The stock has risen 5.9% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 18.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Exa-cel Nearing Potential Approval: In June 2023, the FDA accepted the biologics license application seeking approval for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications. A final decision from the regulatory body for the SCD and the TDT indications is expected by Dec 8, 2023 and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.

Both SCD and TDT diseases have significant unmet medical needs. If approved and successfully commercialized, the candidate can give a huge boost to CRISPR Therapeutics’ prospects and drive the stock in the days ahead.

CRSP, along with VRTX, filed similar regulatory submissions for exa-cel in Europe, which were validated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Immuno-Oncology & Other Pipeline Holds Promise: Apart from exa-cel, CRISPR Therapeutics is developing two chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy candidates — CTX110 and CTX130 — for hematological and solid-tumor cancers.

The company is enrolling patients in the phase II study evaluating CTX110 in relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. A phase I COBALT-LYM study is ongoing, evaluating CTX130 targeting CD70 for treating relapsed or refractory T cell malignancies.

These candidates hold great potential and target a lucrative market, which can help CRSP drive growth upon successful development.

Other Pipeline Progressing Well: Apart from hemoglobinopathies and immuno-oncology, CRISPR Therapeutics is also exploring the field of regenerative medicines.

Along with partner ViaCyte (now acquired by Vertex), the company has advanced the first program incorporating stem-cell therapy in diabetes. Several early-stage studies evaluating various stem-derived candidates are currently underway for treating type I diabetes.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Anixa Biosciences ANIX and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 each.

In the past 30 days, 2023 estimates for Anixa Biosciences have narrowed from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 32 cents per share. During the same period, loss estimates per share for 2024 have narrowed from 38 cents to 37 cents. Year to date, shares of ANIX have lost 22.1%.

Earnings of Anixa Biosciences beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 26.29% on average.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Deciphera’s 2023 loss per share have remained stable at $2.36. During the same period, the loss per share estimates for 2024 have also remained stable at $2.17. Year to date, shares of DCPH have declined 34.2%.

Earnings of Deciphera beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed the mark on the other occasion. On average, DCPH delivered an earnings surprise of 1.58%.

