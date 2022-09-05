Here's Why XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is XPEL's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 XPEL had US$32.2m of debt, an increase on US$753.0k, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.32m, its net debt is less, at about US$22.8m. NasdaqCM:XPEL Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Strong Is XPEL's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, XPEL had liabilities of US$40.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$45.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.32m and US$19.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$57.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, XPEL has a market capitalization of US$1.87b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, XPEL has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

XPEL's net debt is only 0.45 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 59.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that XPEL has been able to increase its EBIT by 21% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if XPEL can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, XPEL's free cash flow amounted to 26% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

The good news is that XPEL's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like XPEL is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example XPEL has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

