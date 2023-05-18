Here's Why Workday (WDAY) is an Enticing Portfolio Pick Now

Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY have climbed 31.8% over the past six months, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 14.1% since August 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Growth Drivers

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.



Workday’s revenues continue to be aided by high demand for its HCM and financial management solutions. The company’s cloud-based business model and expanding product portfolio have been the primary growth drivers. Moreover, the growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings holds promise. Based on its expanding product portfolio, we believe that Workday has strong growth prospects.



Workday’s HCM suite of applications demonstrates solid growth momentum, driven by the transition of organizations to the cloud. A steady flow of customers portrays a high customer satisfaction rate, which bodes well for its long-term business model. Workday is also gaining traction in the international market, driven by higher digital transformation initiatives across Finance and HR domains, in tune with the evolving market conditions.



With solid demand trends, the company is confident about its growth opportunities in fiscal 2024. It plans to focus on higher investments in key industries and innovation efforts to expand its footprint within the partner ecosystem.



It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 25.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Other Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



IHS Holding Limited IHS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. Based in London, the United Kingdom, it is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count.



IHS Holding has more than 39,000 towers across 11 markets — Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. The stock has gained 60.7% in the past six months.

