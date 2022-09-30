Here's Why WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide WNS (Holdings) with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is WNS (Holdings) Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years WNS (Holdings) grew its EPS by 9.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. WNS (Holdings) maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of WNS (Holdings)'s future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are WNS (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that WNS (Holdings) insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$76m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like WNS (Holdings) with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.9m.

The WNS (Holdings) CEO received US$3.5m in compensation for the year ending March 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is WNS (Holdings) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for WNS (Holdings) is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for WNS (Holdings), but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of WNS (Holdings). You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Although WNS (Holdings) certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

