Here's Why Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Winnebago Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Winnebago Industries had US$532.7m of debt, at November 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$211.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$321.4m.

NYSE:WGO Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Strong Is Winnebago Industries' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Winnebago Industries had liabilities of US$427.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$620.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$211.4m in cash and US$266.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$568.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Winnebago Industries is worth US$2.20b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Winnebago Industries has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.64. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 11.5 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that Winnebago Industries grew its EBIT by 168% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Winnebago Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Winnebago Industries recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Winnebago Industries's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Winnebago Industries's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Winnebago Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.