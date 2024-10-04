Here's Why Wingstop (WING) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $414.99, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 39.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $161.3 million, up 37.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $626.83 million, demonstrating changes of +52.42% and +36.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% higher. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wingstop is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 109.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.65.

Also, we should mention that WING has a PEG ratio of 4.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

