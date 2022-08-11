Here's Why WillScot (WSC) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at WillScot (WSC), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. WillScot currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if WSC is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units holds up.

A good momentum benchmark for a stock is to look at its short-term price activity, as this can reflect both current interest and if buyers or sellers currently have the upper hand. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For WSC, shares are up 6.97% over the past week while the Zacks Furniture industry is flat over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 29.58% compares favorably with the industry's 6.92% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of WillScot have increased 24.39% over the past quarter, and have gained 47.81% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved 5.67% and -3.72%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to WSC's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. WSC is currently averaging 1,821,090 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with WSC.

Over the past two months, 4 earnings estimates moved higher compared to 1 lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost WSC's consensus estimate, increasing from $1.31 to $1.35 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 5 estimates have moved upwards while there have been 1 downward revision in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Taking into account all of these elements, it should come as no surprise that WSC is a #2 (Buy) stock with a Momentum Score of B. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep WillScot on your short list.

