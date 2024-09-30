Here's Why Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reached $154.92, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Williams-Sonoma in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 3.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.78 billion, indicating a 3.86% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $7.54 billion, indicating changes of +7.81% and -2.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Williams-Sonoma is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.97.

It's also important to note that WSM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

