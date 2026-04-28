Here's Why Whirlpool (WHR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $55.20, demonstrating a -1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had gained 9.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.68, reflecting a 60% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, down 5.27% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.18 per share and a revenue of $15.16 billion, indicating changes of -16.85% and -2.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.62% downward. Whirlpool is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Whirlpool is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.77, which means Whirlpool is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that WHR has a PEG ratio of 10.77 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Household Appliances stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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