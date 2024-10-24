Here's Why Whirlpool Surged 13% Today (and Why There Could Be More to Come)

When a stock is as unloved as Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR), a mere reiteration of full-year expectations in an earnings report can cause the stock to soar. That happened after the company released its third-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday evening. By 11 a.m. ET today, the stock was up 13%.

It's not that bad

Given the deterioration in the housing market and Whirlpool's trading environment through 2024, it was reasonable for investors to fear the worst going into the third-quarter earnings report. Still, the results were good enough, and management maintained its expectations for ongoing earnings before an interest and taxation (EBIT) margin of 6%, ongoing earnings per share of $12, and free cash flow (FCF) of $500 million.

Hitting these numbers would put the stock at 9.3 times earnings and 12.3 times FCF, based on the current price. Those are good valuations for a company with sales that should improve when lower interest rates start stimulating the housing market and, in turn, demand for domestic appliances.

Will Whirlpool hit its guidance?

The company's largest earnings generator (and the swing factor in its earnings) is its major domestic appliance (MDA) North America (North America) segment, and there was good news for investors there. On the second-quarterearnings call CFO Jim Peters promised "greater than 100 basis points of sequential margin expansion" in each quarter of the second half, and the company plans to exit 2024 with an EBIT margin of about 9%.

Management delivered (just), with MDA NA EBIT margin up 7.3% from 6.3% in the second quarter. Whirlpool will need another 170 basis points to reach 9%, but price increases, ongoing cost cuts, and a possible improvement in higher-margin discretionary MDA purchases might get it there. If so, the stock can appreciate from here, given its low valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Whirlpool right now?

Before you buy stock in Whirlpool, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Whirlpool wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $855,238!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.