Here's Why We're Watching Tyme Technologies' (NASDAQ:TYME) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Tyme Technologies Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Tyme Technologies last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$13m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$24m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from December 2020. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Tyme Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:TYME Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

Because Tyme Technologies isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 35% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Tyme Technologies Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Tyme Technologies shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Tyme Technologies' cash burn of US$24m is about 12% of its US$203m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Tyme Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Tyme Technologies' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Tyme Technologies' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Tyme Technologies (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

