Here's Why We're Watching Sesen Bio's (NASDAQ:SESN) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Sesen Bio's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Sesen Bio last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$175m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$65m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 2.7 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Sesen Bio Growing?

NasdaqGM:SESN Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

Sesen Bio boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 79%. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 42% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Sesen Bio To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Sesen Bio is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sesen Bio has a market capitalisation of US$239m and burnt through US$65m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Sesen Bio's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Sesen Bio's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sesen Bio you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

