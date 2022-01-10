Here's Why We're Watching Neonode's (NASDAQ:NEON) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Neonode Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2021, Neonode had cash of US$5.5m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$7.1m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from September 2021. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Neonode Growing?

NasdaqCM:NEON Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

Neonode actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 63% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 31% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Neonode Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Neonode has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Neonode has a market capitalisation of US$106m and burnt through US$7.1m last year, which is 6.7% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Neonode's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Neonode's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Neonode that you should be aware of before investing.

