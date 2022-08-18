Here's Why We're Watching Knightscope's (NASDAQ:KSCP) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Knightscope Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Knightscope had US$16m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$26m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGM:KSCP Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Well Is Knightscope Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Knightscope actually boosted its cash burn by 22%, year on year. The revenue growth of 4.0% gives a ray of hope, at the very least. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Knightscope has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Knightscope To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Knightscope's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$116m, Knightscope's US$26m in cash burn equates to about 23% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Knightscope's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Knightscope's revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Knightscope's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for Knightscope (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course Knightscope may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

