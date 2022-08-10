Here's Why We're Watching ImmunoGen's (NASDAQ:IMGN) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does ImmunoGen Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2022, ImmunoGen had cash of US$374m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$187m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:IMGN Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Well Is ImmunoGen Growing?

ImmunoGen boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 67%. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 35%, making us very wary indeed. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For ImmunoGen To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While ImmunoGen seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b, ImmunoGen's US$187m in cash burn equates to about 16% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is ImmunoGen's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ImmunoGen's cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for ImmunoGen that you should be aware of before investing.

